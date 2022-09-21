DRI Foils Gold Smuggling Attempts, Seizes 65.46 Kg Of Gold From Mumbai, Patna & Delhi

In one of the biggest seizures of smuggled Gold recently, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday foiled the attempts of Gold smuggling in the country. Carrying out a major operation, the DRI seized nearly 65.46 kg of Gold in Mumbai, Patna, and Delhi.

The intelligence agency seized 394 pieces of foreign-origin gold bars valued at around Rs 33.40 crore. According to DRI, the Gold was being smuggled from the neighbouring northeastern countries. Following the seizure of the massive amount of Gold, an investigation is underway.

#BREAKING | DRI seizes 394 pieces of foreign origin Gold bars weighing approximately 65.46 kg and valued at Rs 33.40 Cr

According to the sources, there are several arrests being made by the DRI after the seizure of the massive amount of Gold from three different locations across the country.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Finance, specific intelligence indicated that a syndicate is actively planning to smuggle foreign-origin gold from Mizoram and use a domestic courier consignment of supply chain and logistic company.

DRI's 'Operation Gold Rush'

According to the press release, "Operation Gold Rush" was launched by DRI and a particular consignment declared to contain 'Personal Goods' destined to Mumbai was intercepted. Examination of the consignment at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on September 19 led to the recovery and seizure of 120 pieces of foreign-origin gold biscuits weighing approximately 19.93 kg and valued at about Rs. 10.18 crore.

Further investigation revealed that two other such consignments, sent by the same consignor from the same location to the same consignee, destined to Mumbai and in transit, were despatched through the same logistics company. The location of the consignments was traced to Bihar and Delhi.

The second consignment was located and intercepted in Bihar. Upon examination at the Warehouse of the logistics company, it led to the recovery of 172 foreign-origin gold bars weighing approximately 28.57 kgs and valued at about Rs.14.50 crore. Similarly, the third consignment was intercepted and examined at the Delhi hub of the logistics company which led to the recovery and seizure of 102 pieces of foreign-origin gold bars weighing approximately 16.96 kg and valued at about Rs. 8.69 crores.