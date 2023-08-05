DRI Nabs Masterminds In 100 Crores Worth Smuggling Racket Operating Through Mundra SEZ

The DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) has made a massive crackdown against major smuggling rackets worth over 100 crores. The law enforcement agency has nabbed three masterminds involved in the smuggling cartels operated through the Mundra Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The DRI of Ahmedabad had earlier seized smuggled goods worth around Rs 100 crores, following which the accused have been arrested. Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.

An official of the Customs Department on Saturday stated that all the three masterminds were indulged in the smuggling of banned E-Cigarettes, branded mobile accessories, premium branded shoes, bags, perfumes, and electronics items through the Mundra SEZ.

DRI officials are investigating to ascertain further links in the smuggling racket

As per information, the seized smuggled goods were meant to be illegally imported into India by way of mis-declaring the same as garments and mobile accessories. Market value of the seized items are found to be worth around Rs 100 crores, which was recovered by the DRI about six months ago by the DRI, Ahmedabad.

According to the Customs official, in January this year, the DRI had seized goods worth around Rs 100 crores, including E-cigarettes, branded mobile accessories, premium branded shoes, bags, perfumes, and electronics items. During further investigation, the officials had arrested the middlemen, who attempted to assist the cartel in clearance of the consignment from the Indian Customs. The arrested middlemen were interrogated and based on their instance, the DRI has now arrested the three masterminds.

It is being informed that all the three accused have accepted their active role in the said smuggling act. Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.