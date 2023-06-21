DRI Seizes 'Black Cocaine' Worth Rs 32 Crore At Ahmedabad Airport; Brazilian Arrested

In the first-of-its-kind operation, the Directorate of Revenue intelligence (DRI) has succeeded in seizing "black cocaine" worth around Rs 32 crore at the Ahmedabad Airport. The DRI officials have seized around 3.21 kg of contraband from a Brazilian national, who arrived at the Ahmedabad Airport from Sao Paulo Airport. Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.

An official of the Customs Department said that the entire operation was carried out on the specific intelligence received by DRI officials. The official said, "Based on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a Brazilian national travelling from Sao Paulo Airport to Ahmedabad International Airport. The passenger was further taken for examination."

Cocaine mixed with charcoal is known as 'black cocaine'

"During the examination of the passenger along with his trolley bag and cabin bag, no concealment of any contraband was revealed. However, it was observed that the base and walls of the bag had an unusually thick rubbery material. Immediately examination by the canines squad was conducted, during which the presence of contraband was suspected," the customs official said.

As per information, the rubbery material was observed to be very brittle and turning granular on applying pressure. Hence, a team of officers from Forensic Science Lab (FSL), Ahmedabad was called to the spot. The FSL officers then examined the said granular black substance with a specialised field testing kit which showed positive for presence of cocaine. Following this, the substance weighing 3.221 kgs was seized and the person in possession of cocaine was arrested.

On further inquiry, it was found that the said rubbery substance is called "black cocaine" wherein cocaine is mixed with charcoal and other chemicals to give it black rubbery appearance to camouflage and to evade detection by the canines and field testing kit.

Further investigation is underway.