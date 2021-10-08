DRI Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 125 Cr At Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port, Businessman Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai informed that it has seized 25 kg of heroin worth Rs 125 crores from a container at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port. The giant drug bust was done during a raid by DRI zonal unit. Jayesh Sanghvi, a businessman, has been from the Navi Mumbai area in connection with the case.

DRI officials have now detained a container that had arrived at the Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, from Iran. The agency carried out a search at the port on October 4. Jayesh Sanghvi, the arrested accused, was sent to DRI custody till October 11. Further investigation regarding the drug haul is underway.

NIA takes over probe into Mundra Port drug haul

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, took over the probe in the Mundra probe drug haul case in which 3000 kg of Heroin was seized. In the statement accessed by Republic Media Network, it is mentioned that the central agency took over the probe under section 120 B IPC, section 8 (C), 23 of NDPS Act, and section 17, 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against accused Machavaram Sudhakaran, Durga PV Govindaraju, Rajkumar P and others.

The case relates to the seizure of 2988.21 Kgs of Narcotics substance (Heroin) seized at Mundra Port, Gujarat, disguised as a consignment of ‘Semi-processed Talc stones’ originating from Afghanistan, which had arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran. "Pursuant to the registration of the case, requisite actions as per law for the expeditious investigation of the case have been initiated," the statement read.

2988.21 Kgs of Narcotics substance (Heroin) seized at Mundra Port

On September 12, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988.21 kg (almost 3 tonnes) of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port. As per reports, the heroin was imported by a trading company registered in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and was declared as semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat. The heroin that came packed in in plastic pipes painted to resemble bamboos was alleged to be taken to Delhi, after which it was to be taken to other states, especially Punjab.

Image: PTI