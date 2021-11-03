DRI Sleuths Seize 155 Kg Hashish Smuggled From Nepal In Massive Drug Bust

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 155 kg of hashish which had been smuggled into India from Nepal and was being transported to the hinterland on two different occasions in October 2021. Three persons accused have been arrested in relation to the smuggling.

“In its continued crackdown on smuggling of narcotic drugs into India, the officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in two different cases in October 2021 have seized 155 kg of Hashish which had been smuggled into India from Nepal and was being transported to the hinterland,” said DRI in a statement.

In the first case, DRI officers intercepted a car on the Hapur-Meerut road on October 7 and seized 85 kg of high-quality hashish after a detailed examination which had been ingeniously concealed in a specially built cavity under the boot of the car, the DRI informed. Two people along with the owner of the vehicle were arrested.

In the second case, the DRI officers intercepted a Mahindra pickup truck in Ramraj town (Uttar Pradesh) near Bijnor on 29 October 2021. A thorough examination of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 70 kg of high-quality hashish which was concealed in a specially created cavity near the driver-side of the carriage body of the vehicle.

The delivery of the hashish had been made to a dealer who was arrested along with the drugs. The person arrested is a history-sheeter and had been arrested earlier by Uttar Pradesh STF in a case involving the seizure of 55 kg hashish in 2018.

DRI Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 125 Cr At Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port

DRI Mumbai informed that it seized 25 kg of heroin worth Rs 125 crore from a container at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port last month. The giant drug bust was done during a raid by DRI zonal unit. Jayesh Sanghvi, a businessman, has been arrested from the Navi Mumbai area in connection with the case. The officials detained a container that had arrived at the Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, from Iran. The agency carried out a search at the port on October 4. Jayesh Sanghvi, the arrested accused, has been sent to DRI custody.

