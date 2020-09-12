NCB Detains Showik Chakraborty's Friend Karamjeet In Drug Case: Sources

In the latest development into the drug case, Showik Chakraborty's school friend Karamjeet has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday for allegedly providing drugs to Rhea Chakraborty's brother. Call data records accessed by Republic TV alleges that the two were in touch and discussed 'hash'.

Sources inform that he has been detained and the process for official arrest is going on. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids on drug traffickers at some locations in Mumbai, an official said.

The Mumbai zone of the NCB conducted these raids based on specific information, the official said. However, these raids are not directly linked to the drugs Case pertaining to the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, which NCB's special investigation team (SIT) is probing, he said.

The SIT is probing the drugs case in which actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death has revealed names of around 15 Bollywood celebrities who are involved in drug use, sources said. Among these 15 celebrities, some are procurers of drugs and some are consumers, they said.

The Mumbai sessions court on Friday has rejected the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Show Chakraborty, and others who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Apart from Rhea, those whose bail plea has been rejected by the special court are Sushant's former house manager Samuel Miranda, his staff Dipesh Sawant, alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Basit. Rhea, Showik, and others are currently lodged in the Byculla jail.

As the verdict was pronounced, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer told media that they will move Bombay High Court to challenge the bail rejection order by the sessions court. He said that the sessions court has not provided any reason to reject the bail plea, however, the full order is awaited. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that he will decide on the course of action on approaching the High Court after he gets the order copy.