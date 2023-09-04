Drug Death: Punjab Police Slap Culpable Homicide Cases On Suppliers To Curb Menace

In yet another attempt to curb the drug menace in Punjab, the state police have initiated a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The Punjab police have started registering FIRs under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in drug overdose cases in the state.

As a part of the latest measures to tackle the drug menace in the state, the drug supplier will be booked under IPC section 304 in every drug overdose-related death case apart from imposing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, against the suppliers, police said.

Commenting on the developments, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said that the police have started identifying the drug suppliers in connection with the drug overdose death cases. Gill further added that in earlier meetings with the Director General of Police (DGP), it was decided that the drug-addicted individuals will be treated as victims rather than as the accused, while the focus of the crackdown would entirely be on the drug suppliers.

"The DGP’s instructions on nabbing the culprits of drug-related cases are crystal clear. The addicts would be treated as victims and sent to rehab centres. Meanwhile, the drug suppliers will not be spared and a case of culpable homicide will be registered against them along with the NDPS Act,” said GIll.

The Punjab police have reportedly arrested 183 big fishes involved in drug smuggling cases in the last one month. Officials have recovered 240kg heroin from across the state, including cross-border consignment seizures. A total of 117 FIRs have been registered under NDPS Act, informed the officials.