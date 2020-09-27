Drug 'home Delivery' Busted By Mumbai Cops; Delivery App Executive Among Peddlers Arrested

As the NCB continues its crackdown on the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood, Mumbai Crime Branch has now arrested two drug peddlers and it is revealed that they were in touch with some actors as well who used to take drugs from them. According to the officials, one of the peddlers has been identified as Usman Anwar Ali Shaikh and he used to work for a prominent food delivery app. 'MD' worth 5.5 lakh has been seized by the Crime Branch.

Peddler used to deliver drugs to the client's house

During his interrogation, another peddler's name was revealed and the police arrested him as well. They used to supply drugs in Oshiwara and other posh localities of Mumbai, sources said. Another peddler was arrested by Samata Nagar Police Station. According to sources, they used to deliver drugs along with food to many of Bollywood and TV actors. According to officials, Usman was arrested on September 24. The court has granted the police their custody till September 28.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. Top sources have informed Republic Media Network that NCB teams led by Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, Sameer Wankhede and Ashok Jain will now prepare a detailed report which will include every aspect of the investigation into the alleged drug network in Mumbai. Sources have told Republic that the NCB team is of the opinion that the actors were 'fully prepared for the questioning'.

Several big names under NCB scanner

Sources informed that the top officer of the SIT team will move to Delhi on Monday to submit their report. NCB chief Rakesh Asthana will personally go through every aspect of the probe and the central anti-drug agency is expected to carry out more raids and seizures across Mumbai. The NCB has come across several big names during their interrogation of the actors and it is working on a new plan of action, the sources added.

READ | Deepika Padukone denies using or asking for drugs; NCB seizes her phone; verification next

Sources have also said that Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have not been given a clean chit and they might be summoned again for interrogation as the NCB is verifying certain claims made by them. While Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate, Padukone was questioned at a guest house in Colaba. Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office around 12 pm and left after six hours, while Sara Ali Khan reached around 1 pm and both left at around 6.10 pm.

READ | Payal Ghosh asks why Mumbai Police hasn't arrested Anurag Kashyap; threatens hunger strike

Deepika Padukone was confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash during questioning, sources said. Deepika, who reached the guest house around 9.50 am, left at 3.50 pm. Prakash, who had been quizzed on Friday too, was also allowed to leave around 3.40 pm. The agency has so far arrested at least 18 persons in these cases. Meanwhile, a court has granted 7-day custody to NCB for Kshitij Ravi Prasad. As per sources, Prasad, who is an executive producer and director previously linked with a top Bollywood production house, has not been ‘not been co-operating’ and giving evasive answers.

READ | Karan Johar's 2019 Bollywood party video 'authentic & unedited'; NCB to chart next step

READ | NCB to clone Deepika, Shraddha & Sara's phones; frequent upgrades making forensics hard