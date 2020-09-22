Drug Peddler Anuj Keswani Names Bollywood Actress During NCB Investigation: Sources

With Narcotics Control Bureau probing Bollywood drug case, drug peddler Anuj Keswani has now named a top Bollywood actress during his questioning, sources informed Republic TV. The 40-year-old actress has given many hits during 2004-2005. According to sources, NCB is looking at many names from the Bollywood as the drug investigation widens with every passing day.

Earlier, Republic TV informed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is said to have accessed evidence linking top stars of the industry. Sources have also informed that the agency is further probing the ownership of KWAN - which is suspected to be co-owned by a top Bollywood star.

The talent management agency employs Karishma Prakash - who manages Deepika Padukone - and has also been summoned by the investigating agency. Currently, the NCB is interrogating KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar in connection with the drug nexus.

With NCB's massive crackdown on the drug nexus, panic has struck the industry as sources have informed that 6 top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers to discuss the future course. The actors, who are said to be in panic, have sought legal advice in case their names crop up or they face summoning.

ABOUT ANUJ KESWANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director General (south-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain earlier in September told reporters that the agency conducted fresh raids in Bandra and Santacruz against a man identified as Anuj Keshvani after his name came to the fore during the interrogation of Kaizan Ebrahim, a drug peddler. "We have seized 590 gms of hashish, 0.64 gm of LSD sheets, 304 gms of marijuana including imported marijuana joints and capsules, Rs 1,85,200 in cash and 5,000 Indonesian Rupiah after the raids on Keshvani,"' Jain said. "The quantity of LSD that has been recovered is commercial quantity under the NDPS Act," he said indicating it is an offence to keep such quantity of banned drugs. LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a hallucinogenic drug.

2017 drug chats accessed

Republic Media Network had earlier accessed the WhatsApp chats of an actor 'D' (who was later confirmed as being Deepika Padukone) and 'K' - confirmed to be Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash - who were both part of the WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would apparently use it to coordinate drugs.

The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show 'D' asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' said that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". 'D' also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics. Following that, another set of conversations came to the fore where Jaya Saha is discussing providing drugs to another pair of actors, 'S' and 'N'.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

