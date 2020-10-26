Drug Peddler Creates Drama At NCB Office, Claims He Is 'HIV Positive'

Deepak Rathore, a resident of Versova, who was held by NCB on Sunday, tried to send a panic wave and mislead the officials by claiming that he was HIV positive and was also suffering from other diseases.

Rathore controls most of the peddlers in his area. When he was held along with a woman TV actress Preetika, he tried to play a trick.

"His wife came to NCB office and told everyone that he was HIV positive and was ailing but the officials questioning him were showing no mercy. She said that on human grounds he should not be subjected to any kind of harassment. We have found out that he doesn't have HIV. He also has no serious illness. Rathore and his wife did all this to create nuisance," said the NCB official on the condition of anonymity.

Read: Sushant Singh's Co-star Sapna Issues Statement Over 'missing' Reports After NCB Summons

Read: Sandalwood Drugs Case: 'Bigg Boss' Kannada Fame Adam Pasha Arrested By NCB

The sources privy to the investigation claimed that Rathore rules the roost in the drug peddling business in Versova area. The NCB has found that Rathore was allegedly roping local youths in drug peddling. Apart from this, he supplies drugs to youngsters and struggling actors who are new in the entertainment industry.

"He is pushing local youth into drug supplying and trying to make struggling actors a drug addict. His family always creates drama whenever he is caught. He has become a nuisance in the entire Versova area. The claim that he is HIV positive is false, in fact, the accused tried his best to misguide us," a source privy to the investigation said.

Rathore was recently held for supplying drugs. He got bail recently and now has been held again by NCB. Rathore along with the TV actress and two more peddlers has been remanded to fourteen days judicial custody.

Read: Drug Case: Sushant's Former Aide Dipesh Sawant Moves HC, Accuses NCB Of Illegal Detention

Read: TV Actor Preetika Chauhan Arrested By NCB For Possession Of Drugs Amid Lens On Bollywood