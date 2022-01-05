Drug Peddler Held From West Delhi With Drugs Worth Rs 20 Lakhs

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 20 lakhs to finance his high profile life style, police said on Wednesday.

Arjun Nagia alias Nitin, a resident of Gulabi Bagh was caught with 105 gms of herion, they said.

Police said that Nagia brought the heroin from a person residing somewhere in west Delhi and used to sell it in retails to local consumers. He had purchased the SUV Jeep especially to visit hill stations.

On Monday, police got a tip-off that a drug peddler named Arjun Nagia would come to supply Heroin to someone in his SUV vehicle near Roshanara Bagh, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said "Acting on the tip off, at around 7 PM, a trap was laid near Roshanara Bagh. After waiting for some time, a SUV Jeep was seen coming which stopped and started waiting for someone. When the suspect started moving away, immediately the police intercepted the suspect’s vehicle and the accused was apprehended and overpowered."

During search, 105 gms of fine quality Heroin was recovered from his possession. The estimated cost of which is around Rs 15-20 lakhs in Indian currency in international market, he said.

Interrogation disclosed that the accused is fond of high-end sports bikes and cars and also organizes local cricket tournaments. He visits hills stations on regular basis. To fulfil these fondness, he entered in the world of crime and started drug smuggling, the DCP said. Further investigation is being carried out to ascertain the source of the heroin supply, police said.

