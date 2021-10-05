Drug Peddler Held With 2.3 Kg Cannabis In J&K

Police arrested an alleged drug peddler with over two kg of cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

A police party intercepted Tata Mobile vehicle at Thanamandi area for checking, and found around 2.3 kg of cannabis in it.

The driver of the vehicle, Munawar Hussain, was taken into arrest and a case registered against him under relevant sections of the law, police said.

