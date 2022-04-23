Drug peddler injured in police firing in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 23 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was injured when police fired upon him as he purportedly attacked them and tried to escape from custody in Assam’s Nagaon district, an officer said on Saturday.

The injured accused has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital with bullet injuries on both legs, the police officer said.

"We had arrested the person on Friday and at night, we had taken him to his residence in Juria in Nagaon district in search of hidden drugs or any incriminating documents,” he said.

“Suddenly, he attacked our team with a dagger and tried to flee. Our officer had to fire to ensure that he doesn’t escape,” he added.

One police personnel was injured in the dagger attack, while the accused sustained bullet injuries on both legs, the officer said.

“Both were taken to Nagaon Civil Hospital and the accused has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for further treatment,” he added.

The accused was arrested from the Koliabor area of the district on Friday and 762 gms of suspected heroin, Rs 59,700 in cash and one vehicle were seized from him.

Altogether 46 people have been killed and at least 111 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

The high number of shoot-outs whipped up a political furore with the opposition alleging that the Assam Police has turned "trigger happy" and is indulging in "open killings" under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led regime.

On March 28, the Assam Government informed the state Assembly that death or injury to the suspected criminals is "not new" if they try to escape from custody or attack the personnel.

Defending police firing on criminals while purportedly trying to flee or attack the police, the state government maintained that police will continue to act "tough" against the accused. PTI SSG RG

