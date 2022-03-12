Drug Peddler Injured In Police Firing While Trying To Flee In Assam

A suspected drug peddler was injured when police fired on him after he allegedly attacked them and tried to flee in a bid to evade arrest in Assam’s Nagaon district on early Saturday, police said.

The man was hospitalised.

Based on specific information, an operation was launched in an area under Juria police station. On being challenged, the accused allegedly attacked the police team with a sharp weapon and attempted to flee.

In response, the police team fired on him injuring him on the right hand.

Altogether 59 vials of suspected drugs, Rs 10,200 in cash, one motorcycle and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, police said.

Altogether 33 people have been killed and at least 88 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

On February 7, the Assam government informed the Gauhati High Court that due process of law and all guidelines issued by the NHRC were followed in all these cases.

