'Drug Peddler' Shot At While Trying To Escape From Assam Police Custody

A suspected drug peddler has been injured in police firing while trying to escape from custody in Assam's Dhubri district, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Dhubri Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said that the accused was arrested from his residence in Dhubri town on Saturday evening and a large amount of narcotic substances were seized from his possession.

"During interrogation, he agreed to lead the police team to nab his accomplices and seize more illegal drugs from Gauripur in the district. Accordingly, police took him to the spot. However, around 1 AM, on the pretext of relieving himself, he tried to escape by assaulting an on-duty policeman. After attempts to restrain him failed, police fired a single round to prevent him from escaping. He was injured and was admitted to Dhubri Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment," the SP told PTI.

Dilip said that the accused was earlier arrested for various crimes, including involvement in the drug racket, and several cases were registered against him in Dhubri police station.

A total of 32 accused have been gunned down and at least 67 injured in police firing while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the law enforcers since the second BJP government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office in May 2021.

