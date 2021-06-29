Drug Peddler Who Consumed Heroin Worth Rs 10,000 Daily, Held In Delhi

The Narcotic Cell of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a wanted drug peddler with heroin worth over Rs 1 crore.

DCP of Crime Branch Chinmoy Biswal said that the accused, identified as Irfan, is also accused of committing several robberies and is now a history-sheeter in Outer Delhi area. A team of Inspector Rakesh Duhan got a tip-off about the hideout of the accused. The information was developed and a raiding party was formed to nan the accused.

"Following the raid, the accused was held. With his arrest, we have busted a local supply chain of contraband Heroin clandestinely active in the areas of outer Delhi. One kg heroin was seized from his possession. The accused also consumes heroin worth rs 10,000 daily," said Mr Biswal.

Police said that they have been receiving complaints from the public about selling drugs on a big scale in outer Delhi. All the complaints were scrutinized to develop credible information and mount surveillance on the drug network runners.

"The hardwork of police paid dividends when Crime Branch Narcotics Cell got secret information about Irfan. Immediately senior were informed and the accused was held from Nihal Vihar area," said the senior police official.

During the interrogation, the accused Irfan broke down and confessed that he peddled drugs. He was also found involved in 11 sensational criminal cases. Police said that he had fallen into bad company and started consuming drugs. In this process, to earn quick and huge money, he started trafficking contraband Heroin.

He has been supplying Heroin clandestinely for the past several months on his bullet motorcycle. He himself used to consume heroin of Rs. 10,000 daily.