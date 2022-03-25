Drug Trafficker Shot In Leg As He Tries To Escape Police Custody In Assam

A drug trafficker was shot at when he allegedly attempted to escape police custody in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, an officer said on Friday.

The accused was apprehended on Thursday night during a routine search in Khatkhoti area under Bokajan sub-division of the district, and 40 soap boxes with over half a kg of heroin, worth Rs 3 crore in the international market, was recovered from his possession.

During a preliminary interrogation, the arrested person said that he had plans to hand over the boxes to a person in Sukhanjan area.

A police team accordingly left with him for Sukhanjan area and the trafficker, while on the way, attacked a police officer in his attempt to escape.

He jumped out of the vehicle and did not stop even when the police fired in the air.

Subsequently, he was shot in the leg, the officer stated.

Both the trafficker and the injured police officer were then taken to Bokajan Civil Hospital, he added.

Assam has witnessed a spurt in police encounters since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 10 last year, with 35 people getting killed and at least 90 injured in such incidents since then.

