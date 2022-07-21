Drugs, Arms Smuggling From Sri Lanka: NIA Raids 22 Places In Tamil Nadu

In the midst of the Sri Lankan crisis, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out a number of searches at various locations in Tamil Nadu in relation to the activities of the narco mafia of Sri Lanka that worked in conjunction with Pakistan-based drug and weapon trafficker Haji Salim to revive the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Notably, the NIA on Wednesday carried out searches in 22 different places at the premises of the accused in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, Chengalpattu and Thiruchirappally districts. The agency in its statement said that the drugs and arms traffickers have been allegedly operating in India and Sri Lanka with an aim of reviving the LTTE and furthering its violent activities, PTI reported. It is pertinent to mention that the NIA had registered a case on July 8 on the basis of intelligence gathered by it.

In the statement released by the NIA, the agency said that they various incriminating documents and also seized digital devices during their searches in Tamil Nadu. "The searches conducted today have led to recovery and seizure of digital devices and various incriminating documents," NIA said in a statement according to PTI.

NIA filed chargesheet against accused in LTTE terror funding case

Earlier in March, the central agency filed a chargesheet against six accused in the LTTE terror funding case. In an attempt to regroup and revive the operations in India and Sri Lanka, LTTE was accused of committing forgery, cheating and using forged documents to divert funds lodged in dormant bank accounts to fund terror activities.

The investigation revealed that the accused - Letchumanan Mary Franciska, T. Kenniston Fernando and K. Baskaran conspired with foreign entities to siphon off funds from inactive bank accounts using Indian identity documents obtained fraudulently, claimed NIA. "They were abetted by Johnson Samuvel, Dharmendran and Mohan in forging Indian identity documents."NIA official said, according to ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that similar attempts to regroup the LTTE have been made in the past as well. Earlier in October 2021, NIA had apprehended Satkunam alias Sabesan from his residence in Chennai's Valsaravakkam for his involvement in the trafficking of arms and drugs from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and utilising the proceeds to further and support the revival of the LTTE.