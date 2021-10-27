Drugs Case: 5-member NCB Team Reaches Mumbai, Records Sameer Wankhede's Statement

A 5-member team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recorded the statement of Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in connection with the bribery allegations levelled by independent witness Prabhakar Sail. Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh revealed that Sameer Wankhede's statement was being recorded and all material witnesses and those named in Sail's affidavit would be questioned.

"A 5-member team came from Delhi to Mumbai today. It was formed to probe allegations in the affidavit (of Prabhakar Sail). Documents and records have been collected from the NCB office, witnesses have been called. We have started the probe, witnesses' statements will be taken," said DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh.

"I can not give real-time information since this is a sensitive inquiry. We have begun the probe, when we reach a conclusion we will share it with you. All material witnesses for this inquiry will be called. I would not like to take anyone's name here. Sameer Wankhede's statement is being currently recorded," he added.

#LIVE | We are recording Sameer Wankhede's statement. Documents and records have been collected from NCB office: DDG Gyaneshwar Singh



NCB launches probe into bribery allegations

The NCB probe into Sameer Wankhede comes after independent witness in the Aryan Khan case-- Prabhakar Sail alleged that he heard a Rs 18 crore deal between KP Gosavi (another witness) and one Sam D'Souza. Out of the deal, 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede.

So far, Wankhede has denied Prabhakar's allegations and has submitted his affidavit to NCB Director-General for further investigation. "I am under a lurking threat of arrest and it does not suit some vested interest just for conducting an honest impartial investigation. I am ready to face all that is contemplated in Law which would equally establish my innocence," he said in an affidavit filed in the Mumbai Sessions Court.

The NCB is expected to interrogate all persons concerned, including Sameer Wankhede as well as Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager who has been named in the complaint filed by Prabhakar Sail.

A series of personal allegations have also been levelled against Wankhede by Maharashtra's ruling party NCP and Minister Nawab Malik after the agency busted a drug party on a cruise ship from Mumbai to Goa on October 2. The investigation led to the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.