Drunk Father Kills Two Minor Daughters After Argument With Wife In Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, the police, on Friday arrested a man who had allegedly killed two daughters. The man is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The incident took place in Surajpur area on Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the dead body of one daughter was found in an abandoned building near the house while one was found inside the house. After the incident, the accused went missing. He was arrested by police later in the day.

The police said that there were marks of injuries on the head of the daughters, which they suspect were caused by the father, Hari Solanki. The police will be investigating the matter for further evidence.

The incident took place a few hours after a man allegedly killed his six-year-old stepson, chopped his body and hid it in different locations in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. Farid alias Suraj Yadav was allegedly killed by Ram Sawre Yadav on November 19. Yadav disposed of his body by chopping it into pieces and hiding it in separate locations at Bhainsia village in the Risia area, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said. Police have arrested both Ram Yadav and his brother in the case.

(With ANI inputs)

