Drunk Man Goes On Rampage In Delhi; Vandalises Police Station And Sets Vehicles Ablaze

An inebriated man went on a rampage at a police station in Khan Market, New Delhi on Tuesday. He also reportedly threw stones and bricks at the window panes of the police station, causing them to get shattered. He also set multiple vehicles ablaze.

Police nabbed the suspect right away

The accused, who has been identified as Mohammed Nadeem has been arrested. The accused, Nadeem, was a resident of Malviya Nagar in Delhi.

Republic TV has learned that the man ransacked a police post in Khan Market in Delhi. As per the visuals that have gone viral on social media, one can see how he vandalised the police station. He also set ablaze the vehicles parked outside the chowki.

As per the information coming, the man was reportedly infuriated as a police personnel slapped him on Monday after he was accused of staring at and molesting a woman. However, there was no official complaint that was registered against this man. But because he felt humiliated, he turned up at the posh area in Delhi and set the police station on fire and ransacked vehicles. The incident attracted a huge crowd around the area. Two to three vehicles- which included two two-wheelers, and one four-wheeler were damaged.

Though the accused was arrested, the incident does raise questions about how a security breach could occur even in a VIP area of the country's capital.