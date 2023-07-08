Drunk Miscreants Throw Bottles At KSRTC Bus, Driver Assaulted For Questioning

In a shocking incident, a group of youths hurled empty glass bottles on the windshield of a KSRTC bus near Horithimmanahalli gate near Birur in Kadur taluk on July 7.

The windshield of the bus has shattered and the passengers onboard were completely shocked by it. The miscreants attacked the driver for questioning this. Those who threw the bottles were in a moving car in front of the bus. The bottle was thrown from the car.

On preliminary investigation, it has been learnt that all these four miscreants were drunk and were causing public nuisance. An eye-witness Mohan speaking to Republic said, "These youths were moving at a high speed in their car and were throwing bottles on the roads. This was causing nuisance to motorists and pedestrians on the road, even though many of them tried to stop the car they were cruising through hurling abuses. They endangered the lives of their fellow motorists and this is totally irresponsible and unacceptable."

A case has been registered against the four at Birur police station and a police personnel speaking on the condition of anonymity to Republic said, "The accused have been identified as Kiran, Satish, Sachin and Supreeth and all these four people have been arrested. Sathish, the driver of Kadur division, has been admitted to birur government hospital where he is undergoing treatment. We will subject them to a medical test. The KSRTC bus was on its way to Shivamogga from Kadur."

The incident took place last evening and the video of the assault was captured on the mobile phones of locals and has gone viral on social media. Sathish the driver speaking to Republic said, "I was driving on the left lane of the road and these miscreants tried to overtake from the left and kept honking continuously. I was not able to give way as it was a two lane road and there was traffic. They overtook me after 500 metres and were hurling abuses at me. Then from the passenger seat of the car a glass bottle was thrown at the windshield which shattered and I had to stop the bus as it would have veered out of control otherwise. I shouted back at them and that's when they blocked the road by parking the car in front of the bus and asked me to get down. As soon as I got down from the bus they started raining blows on me and the residents intervened. I have sustained injuries to my stomach and face from their blows."

The black Honda car bearing the registration number KA14P3798 belongs to Kiran Kumar one of the accused who was the driver of the car. In the assault video which Republic has accessed it can be clearly seen that the miscreants not only beat up the driver Sathish but also engaged in a war of words with the locals who tried to intervene and settle the dispute.