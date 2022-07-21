DSP Killing Case: Haryana Govt Launches Judicial Enquiry To Probe Murder & Illegal Mining

In the latest update in the Haryana DSP killing case, the state government has made the decision to launch a judicial investigation into the murder of DS Surender Singh by the mining mafia in Mewat as well as all other aspects of illegal mining in that region.

On Thursday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij took to his Twitter and announced the government's decision to launch a judicial investigation in Tauru's DSP murder case. In addition to probing the murder of Surendra Singh by the mining mafia, the judicial enquiry will also look into all the aspects of illegal mining in Mewat, Anil Vij announced. "Haryana Government has decided to get conduct a Judicial Enquiry into the Death of a DSP by mine mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tweeted.

Haryana Govt has decided to get conduct a Judicial Enquiry into the Death of a DSP by mine mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) July 21, 2022

Notably, this comes following the demand of the deceased DCP's family who wanted judicial enquiry in the murder case as well as an investigation to probe the mining mafia in that region.

'No one will be spared': Anil Vij

After Haryana's Tauru DSP Surender Singh was mowed down by the illegal mining mafia near Nuh's Pachgaon, state Home Minister Anil Vij on July 19 assured that the murderers will not be spared, further stating that an additional police force could also be called to probe the matter.

"No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. We could call additional police force also, and will take officers from other districts if required," Vij told reporters.

During a press meet, the Home Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the DSP's family. "We will not spare anyone. Strict actions will be taken against the accused. Rs 50 lakh is given to police personnel from the bank and govt will also give Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased DSP," Vij said.

Haryana DSP killing case

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh was probing illegal stone mining. Singh had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills when he noticed the truck at 11.50 am. According to the First Informational Report (FIR) registered later, the DSP, along with his driver and gunman, chased the truck in their own vehicle as it propelled into a hilly patch, its driver flouting their signal to stop.

Later the truck got stuck and the accused began dumping the stones it was carrying to avoid being fined. When Singh and his colleagues approached the truck on foot, driver Mittar and cleaner Ikkar allegedly brandished country-made guns and then intentionally drove towards them, police said.

"As the dumper started, we jumped out of the way but DSP Surendra sir was hit and they fled," ASI Kumar said in the FIR.

Hours after the officer's death, cops arrested the truck cleaner after he was shot at and injured during an encounter with them.