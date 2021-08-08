DU Professor Files Plea In Delhi HC After Denial Of Leave To Attend CERN In Geneva

A physics professor at the University of Delhi has filed a petition in Delhi High Court for being denied a study leave. Ashok Kumar, an Associate Professor of Particle Physics, applied for a study leave to attend "a prestigious project" in Geneva. Kumar requested the High Court to rule in his motion and allow him to proceed on an assignment of Technical Coordinator at CERN-Geneva. The petition was filed through advocate MA Niyazi.

The petitioner said in court, "May issue writ of mandamus against the Respondent No1 (Vice-Chancellor, DU) to grant to the Petitioner study leave enabling him to proceed on the assignment of Technical Co-ordinator at CERN-Geneva in terms of 'UGC Regulations On Minimum Qualifications For Appointment Of Teachers And Other Academic Staff In Universities And Colleges And Measure For The Maintenance Of Standards In Higher Education, 2018' and corresponding regulations of the University of Delhi as amended in 2019."

Ashok Kumar told the court that the prestigious research project was a part of the international effort that led to the discovery of Higgs Boson popularly known as "God's Particle" in 2012. He highlighted the importance of the project by saying that the discoveries in the project led to the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2013.

Kumar pointed out that the University was "depriving a bright candidate to pursue such an important science project relating to 'God's Particle' which not only would be a great career advancement of the petitioner but also would add a feather to the scientific temperament of this university and country". Kumar further said in court that as he belongs to the marginalised part of the society, his role in the research project would motivate more people from backward sections to work harder and achieve important things.

What do the rules say?

The University by-laws state that an Associate Professor cannot apply for study leave or sabbatical leave for academic pursuits in the first seven years of being in the position. The petitioner argued, "There cannot be any logic for such bar on newly appointed associate professors in Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) from pursuing new knowledge and increasing their proficiency. Therefore, the interpretation that associate professors are not included for study leave for want of its specific mention under regulation 8.2(iii) is manifestly wrong." The Delhi High Court has demanded a response from Delhi University and others and listed the matter for August 26 for further hearing.

