Vikas Dubey May Surrender Before Media; Noida Film City On Alert As Tip-off Nexus Unravels

Gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of being behind the killing of 8 policemen in Kanupar, Uttar Pradesh, is likely to surrender. As per information, Vikas Dubey may surrender before the media. In light of this, the police have also geared up and are on high alert. Police have stepped up vigil in the Delhi-NCR area. Heavy police force has also been deployed in Noida Film City where offices of many media houses are located.

As per sources Vikas Dubey may surrender before the police in a 'dramatic fashion'. The police force has been deployed in the entire area as well. Every movement is being closely watched. Vehicles are also being searched. Talking to Republic Media Network ADCP Ranvijay Singh said, it is a routine checking. But it is believed that this vigil has been increased after the information of Vikas Dubey coming to Noida Film City. The police are also checking all the entry points of the film city. All the vehicles that are entering Film City are being searched.

Earlier, Vikas Dubey was seen in a hotel in Faridabad. After that inputs came in that Vikas had been seen in the Delhi-NCR area. Late on Wednesday evening, a person riding in an auto going towards Sector 71 from a roundabout of Greater Noida West told police that he had seen Vikas Dubey was riding in an auto. After this, police have been on the alert and are also interrogating the person who gave the information. The person who claimed is originally from Hardoi and lives here in Garhi Chowkhandi. Police have increased combing after receiving information and Security has been beefed up in Delhi NCR and in the border areas of Delhi, Noida, Guru gram, Faridabad, Sonipat.

Vikas Dubey's escape and ensuing manhunt has consumed the Uttar Pradesh police, which has searched across numerous states and borders for the gangster based on leads, even as a political blame-game is playing out over his alleged links. The BJP has warned that any netas found to be connected will face action, no matter who they are. Two policemen have also been arrested in the matter. They were part of the contingent that was attacked, allegedly after Dubey had been tipped off well in advance that the police were on their way.

