DUSIB Takes Measures To Ensure Night Shelters Are Fire Compliant

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) informed the Delhi High Court that 217-night shelters in the national capital are in full compliance of the recommendations made by the Delhi Fire Service.

Board takes measure

"Looking to the steps already taken by the (DUSIB) respondent no.1 with regard to fire safety measures in the night shelters, we see no reason to further monitor this case," the bench said. The Board also told the Bench that it currently maintains 233-night shelters.

After hearing all the arguments, the Bench disposed of the PIL which sought the Board to make provisions for fireproof and waterproof tents for the temporary shelters. It also sought to have fire fighting equipment installed in the area.

The DUSIB Board

DUSIB is primarily responsible for improving the quality of the life of Slum & JJ Dwellers in Delhi whose population at present is estimated to be 1.40 crores. Quite a substantial chunk of population of about 30 lakh is living in approximately 6 lakh jhuggies whose shelter and social infrastructure inputs are becoming serious and increasing concern of Government. It may be clarified here that no authentic door-to door survey to ascertain the slum population has been conducted by the Deptt. These are just the projected figures of population based on purely rough assessment.

