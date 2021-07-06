'Duty Of CBI To Probe All Accused In Corruption Case': Bombay HC On Anil Deshmukh's Plea

On Monday, the Bombay High Court stressed that CBI should probe not just ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh but also others involved in the corruption case pertaining to him. A division bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar was hearing a plea filed by Deshmukh challenging the FIR registered by the central agency on April 24. In the aftermath of this case, Dilip Walse Patil had replaced him as the Maharashtra Home Minister.

The HC observed, "Pursuant to HC directives, a preliminary enquiry was initiated and then FIR was lodged. It would be the duty of the CBI to investigate everyone who was involved in this. Not just the petitioner (Deshmukh). This may also include those who were in the committee that reinstated (ex-Mumbai cop) Sachin Vaze.”

During the hearing, the HC also sought to know from the CBI who were the "unknown" persons included in the accused column of the FIR. Appearing for the CBI, Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi informed the bench that he would respond on these points on the next date of hearing. Thereafter, the matter was adjourned to July 7.

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. After the SC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials.

Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. On June 26, it arrested the NCP leader's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde who have been remanded to its custody. For three times in a row, Deshmukh has refused to appear before the ED pending the disposal of his plea in the apex court seeking protection against 'coercive action'.