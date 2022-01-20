DVAC Raids Ex-AIADMK Minister KP Anbalagan's Properties In Disproportionate Assets Case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday conducted raids at 57 locations linked to AIADMK leader and former Education Minister KP Anbalagan and his family for having disproportionate assets to his known source of income. The searches were carried out at his hometown Dharmapuri, Chennai.

The DVAC also slapped a case against Anbalagan, his wife Malliga, sons Sasi Mohan and Chandra Mohan, and daughter-in-law Vaishnavee Chandramohan on Wednesday, under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He is the sixth former AIADMK Minister to be raided by the agency since the DMK took power.

KP Anbalagan is a five-time MLA from the Palacode Constituency, who served as the Minister of Municipal Administration, Rural Development, and State Information between 2001 and 2006. He later held the post of Higher Education Minister between 2016 to 2021 in the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led government.

Disproportionate assets case against KP Anbalagan

The FIR claims that during his tenure as Minister for Higher Education Department KP Anbalagan acquired and was in possession of immovable and movable assets in his name and in the name of his family members which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

As per the affidavits filed by the Minister in 2016 and 2021 for the Assembly elections, he and his family had Rs 1,60,50,859 till April 2016 which increased to Rs 21,43,35,418 by March 2021, the FIR said. It further claimed that KP Anbalagan acquired assets worth Rs 11,32,95,755 more than his total income, which is disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Notably, the former Minister runs a Hot Mix Plant and Rough Stone Quarry in Dharmapuri district in the name of his son-in-law and brother-in-law. The brother-in-law Senthilkumar also runs a stone crusher with an M-sand unit in Dharmapuri under the name of his close associate P Anuraj. Additionally, Anbalagan also runs a granite factory in the name of his granddaughter and her son-in-law, it said.