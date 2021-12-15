DVAC Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against AIADMK Leader Thangamani After Raids

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday conducted raids and registered a case against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former Minister P Thangamani. The raids were carried out in different parts of Tamil Nadu including the premises of seniors, in connection with a disproportionate assets case, police said. Thangamani held the Electricity and Prohibition and Excise portfolios in the previous AIADMK regime. The searches were carried out at Chennai, Karur and Namakkal among others. The FIR has importantly stated that Thangamani and his son have invested a huge amount of money of their ill-gotten money in crypto assets.

Raids were also conducted in Thangamani's residence and office at more than 60 places including Erode, Namakkal.

Who is AIADMK Minister P Thangamani?

He is the fifth former minister from the main opposition party in the state to come under the vigilance net over alleged disproportionate assets, with the others being MR Vijayabhaskar, SP Velumani, KC Veeramani and C Vijayabaskar. ReportedlyThangamani and his son have acquired many assets which are disproportionate to his known source of income and kept in the name of their in-laws.

DVAC conducts raids at AIADMK leader's residence

Earlier in August, DVAC conducted raids at over 52 locations including the residence of AIADMK MLA SP Velumani. A large number of party workers and supporters gathered outside his residence in Kuniyamuthur. Raids were conducted in connection with a corruption case registered by the DVAC, which has reportedly registered cases against 17 persons including Velumani and his brother Anbarasan.

In July, the DVAC had launched simultaneous raids at 21 locations across Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Karur in connection with former AIADMK minister Vijaybhaskar's properties.

Corruption charges against SP Velumani

The MK Stalin-led government had earlier told the Madras High Court that it will start a thorough inquiry into corruption charges against AIADMK former minister SP Velumani if required. The state government had presented the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report before the first bench of chief justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy and pointed out that the former minister during his tenure used to give contracts to his close ones. The report also highlighted that there were many irregularities in the contract book of the Chennai Municipal Corporation. A Chennai-based non-governmental organisation named Arappor Iyakkam had also filed a PIL against Velumani and Chennai Corporation.

