ECI Moves SC Against Madras HC's Observation Holding Poll Body Responsible For COVID Surge

The Election Commission of India has approached the Supreme Court against the observations of the Madras High Court holding the poll body solely responsible for the aggravating COVID-19 situation in India and that the ECI should be charged with murder for not ensuring compliance with COVID-19 protocols during Tamil Nadu elections.

“You are the only institution that is responsible for the situation today. No action against political parties taking rallies despite every order of the Court. Your election commission should be put up on murder charges probably!” the Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee had said on April 26.

The ECI's petition is against the disparaging remarks of the Madras High Court. The poll body has stated that the Madras High Court being an independent constitutional authority should have refrained from making serious allegations of murder on another independent constitutional authority without any basis, which has ultimately dented both the institutions.

Madras High Court's remark had come while hearing a plea of AIADMK's R Vijayabhaskar who raised concerns over the COVID-19 protocol during vote counting at the Karur constituency.

Madras High Court rejects ECI's plea

Madras High Court refused to entertain the plea of ECI on Friday to restrain the media from publishing oral observations made by the court blaming the ECI for the surge in Covid-19 cases. This compelled the poll body to move the Supreme Court as it said the remarks of Madras High Court have caused serious damage to the reputation of the ECI which was built over the years.

In the plea, TN Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo claimed that the publication of the High Court's oral comments had caused 'grave prejudice' to the poll body and went on to state that a police complaint had been registered against the Deputy Election Commissioner alleging murder. During the hearing, the ECI counsel Rakesh Dwivedi apprised the court of various measures taken to ensure that the COVID-19 safety norms are followed during the counting of votes on May 2.

ECI's petition in the Supreme Court will be heard by a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah at 10.30 am on Monday. The ECI has banned all celebrations of political parties after the assembly election results on May 2, in the wake of the alarming COVID surge across the country.