ED & CBI Curtail Operations In The Wake Of COVID-19

When former CEO of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor was last produced before a Mumbai court, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were all seen wearing masks as they continued to carry on with their duty. With large parts of the country under lockdown, Central investigative agencies are also taking precautions to battle COVID-19. The Central Bureau is Investigation (CBI) and ED has asked their officers to scale down their operations.

Republic TV has learnt that ED is in the process of issuing an order to scale down operations. In fact, ED has asked its officers to be available on the phone. Not all officers are required to be in the office. ED in all likelihood will issue an order by late evening. ED has asked officers to continue work over phone or video conferencing.

CBI suspends all non-urgent interrogations

CBI, meanwhile, has already asked all its branches to immediately suspend all non-urgent interrogations till April 4. CBI has ordered scaling down of operations due to COVID19. Field operations have been curtailed by both agencies.

“All investigation teams outside their respective headquarters may be recalled with immediate effect. Report compliance.” Joint Director Administration has issued orders to all units of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Director CBI RK Shukla in his message to the officers of the agency has said, “Friends, given the prevailing situation, please ensure the safety of all your employees and their families as suggested by JDA. The courts are closed. All work should wait for another week. Minimum movement. We are not first responders and should withdraw. Telephonic and emergent presence should be retained through interbranch WhatsApp groups.”

Interestingly, those who have been summoned by ED in the Yes Bank scam investigation have cited COVID-19 for not being able to join the probe.

