ED Arrests Hawala Dealer Enamul Haque In Cross-border Cattle Smuggling Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Hawala dealer Enamul Haque in connection with money laundering pertaining to cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. The ED will produce Haque before Rouse Avenue District Court in Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra were earlier questioned on the matter. In March 2021, the ED had arrested Vikas and attached the property of Vinay. It is alleged that were receiving money from Haque through the Hawala Channel.

In November 2020, Haque was placed under arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He was accused of bribing Border Security Force officials to keep his illegal cattle smuggling business running through the India-Bangladesh border.

The ED later filed a case based on the FIR registered by the CBI, which has already charge-sheeted Enamul. The ED is likely to seek custodial remand of Haque as they have to confront him with several documents.

