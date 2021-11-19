ED Arrests Industrialist For Defrauding Bank

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested promoter-director of city-based steel maker Ramsarup Industries, Ashish Jhunjhunwala, for allegedly defrauding a nationalised bank, agency sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, he had taken a loan of around Rs 185 crore from a nationalised bank and diverted the money for a purpose other than the one for which it was sought.

The ED has got Jhunjhunwala's custody till November 25, the sources said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)