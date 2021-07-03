ED Arrests Journalist Accused Of Spying For China; Agency Probe Reveals Modus Operandi

Out on bail since December 4 last year, freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers. The ED has invoked the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Rajeev Sharma, who has been remanded to ED custody for seven days. The central agency had initiated an investigation against the freelance journalist on the basis of the FIR and chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police under the provisions of IPC and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

In a statement on Saturday, the ED claimed that Rajeev Sharma had supplied 'confidential and sensitive information' to Chinese intelligence officers, in exchange for remuneration. The cash remuneration for Rajeev Sharma was being generated through hawala means by Mahipalpur-based shell companies that were being run by Chinese nationals namely Zhang Cheng, Zhang Lixia and Quing Shi along with a Nepali national Sher Singh, the ED has uncovered through its probe.

Chinese companies under ED scanner

Divulging further details of the probe, the ED said that huge transactions were made with various Chinese companies and some other trading companies in India which are being examined. However, the ED is yet to reveal the amount of these transactions. As per the central agency, the Chinese companies, carrying out hawala transactions, were acting as a conduit for the Chinese Intelligence agencies to provide remuneration for persons like Rajeev Sharma who has been indulged in criminal activities. Moreover, the ED has alleged that Rajeev Sharma received money through benami bank accounts in order to 'conceal his involvement in criminal activites'. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Rajeev Sharma spied for China since 2016: Delhi Police

In September last year, the Delhi Police probing Rajeev Sharma's case revealed that he had been in contact with Chinese intelligence officers since 2016. Police revealed that Sharma was arrested on September 14 based on inputs with central agencies and he was found in possession of sensitive defence documents when his houses were raided.

"Rajeev Sharma has been in journalism for 40 years and has worked for several media houses like - United News of India (UNI), Tribune, Free Press Journal, Sakaal, Hindustan Times, Times of India and Chinese mouthpiece Global Times. In 2016, he came into contact with a Chinese officer named Michael via Linkedin and was invited to a Chinese city, where he was given lucrative offers to share information," Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Yadav had said.

Rajeev Sharma had been arrested from his Pitampura residence on September 14 by the Delhi Police after he was allegedly found to be in possession of classified defence documents. After being produced in the court on September 15, Sharma was remanded to 6-day police custody. Sharma - who is a columnist for Global times - had a Youtube channel under 'Rajeev Kishkinda', where he last posted a video on the India-China border issue. It has about 12,000 subscribers. His family members were also quizzed by the Special Cell, Janakpuri. He was granted bail by Delhi High Court on December 4.