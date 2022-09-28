ED Arrests Liquor Businessman Sameer Mahendru In Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning arrested businessman Sameer Mahendru in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. Mahendru is the managing director of Indospirit Group - a liquor distributor in Delhi's Jor Bagh. He is named as a key accused in the excise policy scam, in which Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also named.

The liquor businessman was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a night-long interrogation. He is expected to be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his further remand.

The CBI's FIR states that Sameer Mahendru had made two payments running into crores to the 'close associates' of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. He allegedly transferred an amount of Rs 1 crore to Radha Industries managed by Dinesh Arora - a close aide of Sisodia. Furthermore, one Arjun Pandey collected about Rs 2 to 4 crore in cash from Mahendru on behalf of Vijay Nair - another Sisodia aide.

"Arun Ramchandra Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru for onward transmission to the accused public servants through Vijay Nair. A person named Arjun Pandey has once collected a huge cash amount of about Rs 2-4 crore from Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Vijay Nair," the CBI FIR reads.

Sisodia-aide Vijay Nair arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Vijay Nair on Tuesday for his alleged role in "cartelisation" and "conspiracy" in allocating liquor licenses. Nair is a former CEO of event management company 'Only Much Louder' and has worked as the communication in charge of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

Both the ED and the CBI are investigating alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, which allegedly benefitted some major liquor wholesalers/distributors and retailers while knocking out the smaller vendors from the tendering process.

Sameer Mahendru’s Indospirit got the L-1 wholesale licence in the excise policy. The CBI is investigating whether the company also formed associations with other firms to get retail licenses, which was in violation of the rules of the policy.