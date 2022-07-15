ED Arrests Surana Group MD And Three Others In Rs. 3,986 Cr PMLA Case

Tightening its grip on the Surana Group of Companies in connection to a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested four people, including two MDs cum promoters of the Chennai-based company in a PMLA case linked to a reported Rs 3,986 crore worth bank loan fraud.

Issuing a statement over the same, the ED stated that it has arrested Dinesh Chand Surana and Vijay Raj Surana, both managing directors cum promoters of Surana Industries Limited, Surana Power Ltd, and Surana Corporation Ltd. While the other two are P Anand and I Prabhakaran, dummy directors of shell companies who were arrested on July 12, Tuesday.

ED has arrested Dinesh Chand Surana, Managing Director cum Promoter of M/s Surana Industries Limited and 3 others in connection with Bank Fraud Cases involving more than Rs. 3986 Crore by Chennai based Surana Group of Companies. — ED (@dir_ed) July 15, 2022

Following the arrest, the four were presented before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Chennai and they have been sent to ED remand till July 27, the federal probe agency further added in the statement.

Speaking about the case, it pertains to three CBI FIRs that were filed against the accused in 2020 alleging that the three aforementioned companies along with their promoters, directors, and unknown individuals indulged in misappropriation and criminal breach of trust, manipulation of books of accounts through fictitious entities and routing of funds through shell (dummy) companies.

Furthermore, the complaint also alleged that the accused had siphoned off funds from the company's accounts for their personal gains causing a loss of Rs 3,986 crore to the public sector banks. Notably, the Surana Group is known for manufacturing and selling gold jewellery.

ED raids three locations in Bengal in the case of “Rashmi Group of Companies” resulting in a debit freeze of bank accounts

In another action, the ED carried out raided three locations across West Bengal in connection to a case pertaining to the ‘Rashmi Group of Companies’ related to the loss of Rs 73.40 crore to the public exchequer by deliberate mis-declaring the facts and mis-utilizing the dual freight policy of the Indian Railways to avail the wrongful benefits of the lower tariff of freight for transportation of iron ore, the agency said on Friday.

ED has carried out a search operation under PMLA, 2002 on 13.07.2022 at 3 places in West Bengal, in the case of “Rashmi Group of Companies” resulting in debit freeze of bank accounts having balance of Rs. 64.97 Crore and Cash of Rs. 1.01 Crore. — ED (@dir_ed) July 15, 2022

The raids were carried out on July 13, Wednesday under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 following which the agency recovered Rs 64.97 crore lying in the bank account of the companies was frozen, and the cash amount found at the premises amounting to Rs 1.01 crore was seized from the searched premises.

Image: PTI