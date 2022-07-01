ED Arrests Two 'business Associates' Of Satyendar Jain In Money Laundering Case

In a major development in the ongoing ED probe in the money laundering case against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested two people. As per latest updates, the two arrested people have been identified as businessmen Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain.

Following that, the ED also seized a huge amount of cash, gold, and incriminating land documents in their possession. On the basis of their investigation, the central investigating agency had earlier questioned the two, following which they were arrested, as the officials claimed they were 'evasive'. Furthermore, the two have been taken into custody under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Notably, the two businessmen alleged to be "business associates" of Jain were raided last month as well by ED as a part of their investigation. They are said to have been looking after the companies owned by Jain.

ED probe against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

The 57-year-old Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under various criminal sections of the PMLA and is presently under judicial custody. Previously, the ED had conducted at least two rounds of raids against Jain's family and associates. Also, an unexplained amount of cash and gold coins was seized by the agency.

Image: PTI