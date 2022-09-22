ED Attaches Assets Worth Over Rs 2,747 Crore In ABG Shipyard Limited Money Laundering Case

In a big development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 2747.69 crore in a money laundering case linked to ABG Shipyard Limited. The attached assets included the Shipyards at Dahej and Suraj in Gujarat, agricultural lands and plots, various residential and commercial premises in Gujarat and Maharashtra and bank accounts owned by ABG Shipyard LTD, its group firms and other related entities.

The ED had launched the money laundering probe on the basis of the FIR dated February 7, 2022, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against ABG Shipyard Limited and others.

The probe by ED revealed that ABG Shipyard Ltd and its founder Rishi Agarwal availed various credit facilities and loans from a consortium of banks led by ICICI Bank on the pretext of meeting its capital requirements and other business expenses but ABG Shipyard Ltd diverted the funds for the purposes other than its actual cause inducing monetary loss to the tune of Rs 22,842 crore to the consortium.

"ED has traced movable and immovable assets totalling Rs. 2747.69 Crore belonging to ABG Shipyard Ltd., its group companies, Bermaco Energy Systems Ltd., Dhananjay Datar, Savita Dhananjay Datar, Krishna Gopal Toshniwal, Viren Ahuja and attached them under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002," the ED said in a statement.

CBI arrests ABG Shipyard founder Rishi Agarwal

On September 21, CBI arrested ABG Shipyard Limited founder Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal in connection with an alleged bank fraud of more than Rs 22,842 crore. The central agency had booked Agarwal, then executive director Santhanam Muthaswamy and directors Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Ashwini Kumar and Ravi Vimal Nevetia on February 7.

Agarwal was called for interrogation on September 21 when the CBI investigating officer suspected that he was not cooperating and was evasive in responses following which he was arrested.

The federal agency had registered the case on a complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI) for the alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

With an exposure of Rs 2,468.51 crore, the SBI was part of a consortium of 28 banks and financial institutions led by ICICI Bank.

