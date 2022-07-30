ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 2.39 Crore Of Ex-HAL GM, Others Over Embezzlement Charges

In the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) fund misappropriation case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2,39,38,681 belonging to the accused Bhaben Maitra, Sadananda Nayak, Bipra Charana Maharana, Jayaram Garada Jaganath Apat, Jisudan Khosla and late Urdhaba Khosla under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The probe was initiated on the basis of six FIRs registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120B, 409, 420, 467, 468 and 471 and Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bhubaneswar Anti-Corruption Branch.

The case has been registered against former HAL General Manager (Finance) Maitra and others who embezzled Rs 18.75 crore of HAL by forging documents and using them as genuine from 2013 to 2018.

"Investigation revealed that Bhaben Maitra and others have acquired monetary proceed through the commission of crimes and indulged in criminal activities, generated proceeds of crimes, concealed it and acquired various assets to hide their source and projected them as untainted," ED said in a statement.

The properties acquired by these accused by using the proceeds of crime have been attached under PMLA, 2002. Further probe into the case is underway.

In 2018, the premises of HAL were raided after a complaint by HAL Engines Division Manager (vigilance) Uday Kumar Raut. The vigilance audit found that Maitra had given approval for several payments to contractors without appropriate documentation.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is a state-owned aerospace and defence company. At present, it has 11 dedicated Research and Development centres and 21 manufacturing divisions under four production units spread across India.

Image: PTI