ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 4 Crore Of ARA Properties In Money Laundering Case

In connection with an ongoing investigation against builder Avinash Bhosale, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached immovable assets worth Rs 4 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from Pune, Maharashtra. Bhosale, the promoter of Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd (ABIL), has been accused of purchasing a flat in Pune after manipulating rules and construction of a commercial structure for himself on a plot meant for construction of a residential building for bureaucrats.

ED seizes assets of ARA Properties

As per the ED officials, the market price of ARA Properties is valued at around Rs 100 crore including a land where the corporate office of ABIL and other companies are located.

In July, the ED had summoned promoter Avinash Bhosale and his son Amit Bhosale in connection with the money laundering case. The case against father-son duo pertains to the alleged construction of a commercial complex on a prime plot of land in Pune which was meant for a complex to be constructed for bureaucrats. Searches were also carried out at the promoter's offices and residences in Pune in connection with the case.

ED registered case against ABIL

Earlier in December 2020, the ED initiated a money-laundering probe against Avinash Bhosale, his son, and four other people following a First Information Report (FIR) by the Pune Police in 2016. The other people involved in the case were identified as Ranjit Mohite, Ravindra, Swapnil Deshpandey and one other. During the probe, the investigation agency carried out search and seizure operations at various places and seized incriminating documents.

According to the FIR, the land situated at plot no 2, Yashwant Ghadge Nagar Cooperative Housing Society, Range Hill Corner, Ganeshkhind Road, Pune, MH 411027 was transferred by Ranjit Mohite to ARA under the violation of Original Allotment Conditions applicable at that time. However, it was only to be transferred to the Government or Commissioned Officers which was a primary condition for the allotment of this land by the government in 1951.

Earlier in June, assets worth Rs 40 crore were seized from Avinash Bhosale and his family under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations for investing in Dubai after flouting rules.

