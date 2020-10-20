ED Attaches Iqbal Mirchi's Assets Worth Rs 22 Cr, Total Attachment Now Rs 798 Crores

Cracking down further on global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's alleged late right-hand man Iqbal Mirchi, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached assets over Rs 22 crores, which included a cinema hall and hotel in Mumbai. ED has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The total value of the attachment is Rs 22.42 crore and also includes deposits in seven bank accounts.

"The attached assets includes a talkies (cinema hall) and a hotel in Mumbai, an under construction hotel, a farm house, two bungalows and 3.5 acre land in Panchgani," ED said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in September, the ED attached 15 properties of Mirchi worth around Rs 203 crores which was exclusive of the properties worth Rs 573 crore prior to that. The total attachment in this money laundering case now against the late gangster and his family is about Rs 798 crore as the agency had issued attachments orders.

READ | ED Arrests Hawala Dealer Naresh Jain In PMLA Case Worth Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore

In December 2019, the agency had filed a chargesheet against Mirchi, his wife, sons Asif and Junaid, and 13 other individuals alleging that the gangster had brought properties in India and abroad using wealth earned through illegal activities. Memon and her sons were named as the top three accused in the case. According to the ED, they were the beneficiaries of the assets earned by Mirchi through the proceeds of crime. A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai on June 9 issued non-bailable warrants against Mirchi's wife Hajra Memon and his two sons in a money laundering case.

READ | K'taka Co-operative Bank Scam: ED Attaches Assets To The Tune Of Rs. 45.32 Cr Under PMLA

Involvement in narcotics smuggling

In the chargesheet, it has been alleged that Mirchi sold the properties earned through ill-gotten wealth for redevelopment later. Mirchi, terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's aide reportedly purchased three properties- Sea View, Marium Lodge, and Rabia Mansion in Worli in 1986. The agency has highlighted Mirchi's years-long involvement in narcotics smuggling and extortion. It listed 8 cases registered against him to prove his involvement in criminal activities since 1984. A case filed in 1994 was taken as the base case to commence a money-laundering inquiry against him.

READ | Iqbal Mirchi's Dubai Properties Worth Rs. 203 Crore Attached By ED; Pictures Accessed