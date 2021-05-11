ED Attaches Rs 76 Crore Assets Of Chinese Fintech Companies In Instant Loan App Cases

The Enforcement Directorate has attached over Rs 76 crore assets, including of some fintech companies including Razorpay, as part of a money-laundering probe against certain Chinese loan app companies whose bullying tactics have allegedly forced many debtors to end their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ED investigation, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is based on multiple FIRs filed by the CID Police in Bengaluru after they received complaints from various customers, who had availed loans and faced harassment from recovery agents.

Numerous reports of blackmail and extortion by these companies leading to the suicide of gullible debtors were reported last year after the Coronavirus-induced lockdown began in the country. This is the first case of criminal attachment of assets by the ED in these instances, probing some other cases of this nature in other states.

The amount attached by the agency pertains to seven companies out of which three are financial technology companies namely - Mad Elephant Network Technology Private Limited, Baryonyx Technology Private Limited and Cloud Atlas Future Technology Private Limited - which are controlled by Chinese nationals and three NBFCs registered with RBI. The NBFCs are X10 Financial Services Private Limited, Track Fin-ed Private Limited and Jamnadas Morarjee Finance Private Limited, the ED said. The fintech companies have an "agreement" with respective NBFCs for the disbursement of loans through digital lending apps.

Razorpay charged Rs 86.44 lakh

“The amount attached by ED also includes an amount of fee charged by Razorpay Software Private Limited to the extent of Rs 86.44 lakh for not conducting due diligence in case of one company enrolled with it for disbursement and collection of loans," it alleged.

The total amount of properties attached as part of the latest provisional order issued under the PMLA is Rs 76.67 crore and some Indians are also under the scanner of the ED in these cases. The agency said its probe found that Chinese loan apps offered loans to individuals and levied a usurious interest and processing fees rate.

"The loan apps through their recovery agents resorted to systematic abuse, harassment and threatening the defaulters through call centres for coercive recovery of the loans by obtaining sensitive data of the user stored on mobile phones such as contacts, photographs and using them to defame or blackmail the borrower," the agency said.

It further alleged that the people behind these loan apps "even threatened the borrowers by sending fake legal notices to their relatives and family members."

ED claimed this money-lending business being run by these fintech companies was illegal or "not authorised" under any law.

"These NBFCs knowingly let these fintech companies use their names for the sake of getting commission without being careful about the conduct of these fintech companies in dealing with the customers who are vulnerable section of the society and are in dire need of funds due to the prevailing pandemic (COVID-19) situation. This is also a violation of the fair practices code of the RBI," it said

