ED Attaches Sugar Mill Linked To Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar & Wife In MSCB Case

Acting under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached assets of Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Karkhana worth over 65 crore in a case related to Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB). The assets, which include land, building, structure, plant, and machinery, are held in the name of Guru Commodity Services Private Limited and leased to Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Private Limited, the major share of which is held by Sparkling Soil Private Limited. What is worth noting here is that Sparkling Soil Private Limited is a company owned by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Ajit Pawar. The duo has been named by the duo.

What is the outcome of the investigation so far?

Investigations conducted under PMLA revealed that MSCB conducted an auction of Jarandeshwar SSK in the year 2010 at an undervalued price and without following due procedure. Ajit Pawar was one of the prominent and influential members of the Board of Directors of MSCB at the relevant time. The SSK was purchased by Guru Commodity ServicesPrivate Limited and was immediately leased to M/s Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd., which is presently operating the Jarandeshwar SSK. The major part of the funds utilized towards the purchase of the said SSK was received from Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Private Limited which received the same from M/s Sparkling Soil Private Limited, a company related to Ajit Pawar and his wife.

​Investigations further revealed that though Guru Commodity Services Private Limited was used to acquire the said SSK, the Sugar mill was actually controlled and run by Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Private Limited. Further, the SSK has been used as a vehicle by Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills for obtaining the loan to the tune of Rs. 700 crore (approx.) from Pune District Central Co-operative Bank & Ors. during the period from the year 2010 till date.

Thus the assets held in the name of M/s Guru Commodity Services Pvt. Ltd. (leased to M/s Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd.) in the form of Land, Building & Structure, Plant & Machinery of Jarandeshwar SSK, being proceeds of crime, the same has been provisionally attached under PMLA.

It is pertinent to mention here that the investigation under the PMLA was initiated by the ED, based upon an FIR dated 26.08.2019 registered by Economic Offence Wing, Mumbai Police under sections 120B read with 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC and Sections 13(1)(b) & 13(1)(c) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

(Credit-PTI/RepresentationalImage)