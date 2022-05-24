ED Conducts Fresh Raids Across Jharkhand & Bihar In Connection With Illegal Mining Case

In a major development in the Jharkhand illegal mining case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now conducting fresh raids across Jharkhand and Bihar. Fresh raids by the ED are being carried out at seven locations across Jharkhand including Ranchi. The raids come in connection with the illegal mining case relating to which, the ED had arrested suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal on May 2.

The ED on Tuesday began fresh raids in connection with the Jharkhand mining case. ED probe teams arrived at seven locations and began raids. According to the information accessed, the ED is raiding a total of six locations in Jharkhand including Ranchi and one location in Bihar. It is pertinent to note that suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal is now in ED custody.

Earlier on May 6, the ED had conducted comprehensive raids at multiple locations and had recovered over Rs 17 crore in cash and incriminating documents from the house of a CA, based in Jharkhand and according to sources, appointed by Pooja Singhal. The ED has been conducting massive search and seizure operations in many states with regard to allegations of money laundering in the MGNREGA scheme and also in relation to the Jharkhand illegal mining case. So far, over 18 locations across Jharkhand, Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been searched in connection with the case.

ED questions DMO after Pooja Singhal's custody extension

The fresh raids come only a day after the ED interrogated the District Mining Officer (DMO) of Sahebganj, Bibhuti Kumar at the zonal office in Ranchi, in connection with a money-laundering case against suspended Jharkhand Mining secretary Pooja Singhal. Sahebganj DMO was summoned twice to join the investigation, however, he had not turned up earlier citing his daughter's wedding. DMOs of Pakur and Dumka were already questioned several days ago.

The ED had informed the court that the interrogation of district mining officers and their confrontation with suspended Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal is very crucial in order to unearth the roots of money laundering. Singhal was remanded to five-day ED custody in the alleged Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scam. Last week, ED submitted its report in a sealed cover on the fresh findings following the raids and arrest of Singhal and CA Suman Kumar in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam.

