ED Conducts Raid At Locations Of PFI Chairman OMA Salam & National Secy Elamaram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at locations of OMA Salam, Chairman Popular Front of India and PFI National Secretary, Nasaruddin Elamaram, in Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram. A team comprising of ED officials has also reached the residence of PFI leader Ashraf Moulavi at Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram, sources said.

Update at 12:15 pm:

According to exclusive details accessed by Republic Media Network, the ED is conducting nationwide searches as a part of its crackdown on the PFI. The searches are being carried out at 26 locations spanning across 8 states which included Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh among others. The central agency has clubbed multiple FIRs which also includes the riot cases.

Here is the state-wise breakup of searches:

Tamil Nadu - 5

Karnataka - 3

Delhi - 2

UP - 2

Bihar - 2

Maharashtra - 1

Rajasthan - 1

ED probing PFI's source of income

The raids are being carried out after the PFI came under ED scanner following the riots in Delhi and Bengaluru and the Hathras case, sources said. There have been allegations that the PFI received funds from dubious sources and then diverted them to fund illegal activities. Meanwhile, the PFI has said that these allegations against them by the ED are a part of a 'political witch hunt' and they have found no evidence against them so far.

#ED conducts searches in #PFI leaders' houses. Heinous attempt to divert the #FarmersIssue and hide failure of #BjpGovt. Another exmaple of using const institutions as political tools. Such actions can't stop us from rising voice for justice or weaken democratic fights for rights — O M A Salam, Chairman PFI (@oma_salam) December 3, 2020

Last month, the ED said it is investigating "financial links" between the PFI and Bhim Army and it is set to intensify its money laundering probe to investigate allegations of illegal funds being used to "fuel" anti-CAA protests. The agency, officials sources said, will initiate a fresh round of questioning of the suspects.

They said the agency has unearthed some mobile phone communication between some senior office bearers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, and it will seek clarifications from them. "The ED is investigating financial links between PFI and Bhim Army on the basis of credible evidence recovered from senior PFI officials," the agency tweeted.

This news is incorrect. In fact ED is investigating financial links between PFI and Bhim Army on the basis of credible evidence recovered from senior PFI officials.https://t.co/rrK5x7NDz1 — ED (@dir_ed) November 20, 2020

