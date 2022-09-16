In a massive development on Friday, the ED conducted raids at over 40 locations in connection with the Delhi liquor scam in which Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is an accused. As per sources, the searches are underway at premises linked to liquor businessmen, distributors and supply chain networks in Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and the National Capital Region. Earlier on September 6 too, the ED raided about 45 locations in the country in connection with this case. Reportedly, it is probing whether some proceeds of crime were generated by the accused.

The central agency is also set to question AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in the Tihar jail regarding this matter as it obtained permission from a local court to do so. Incidentally, the ED raids come a day after BJP released a sting operation. The video featuring Delhi liquor scam accused Amit Arora allegedly reveals details about how money allegedly exchanged hands and the key persons involved in formulating the excise policy. In the video, he not only alleged that the ill-gotten money was used by AAP for its election campaign in Goa and Punjab but also accused Sisodia of earning kickbacks.

What is the Delhi liquor scam?

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On August 19, it conducted raids at 31 locations across India including the residence of Sisodia. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim.