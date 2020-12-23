ED Conducts Searches In The J&K Terror Financing Case; Anjum Fazili Under Scanner

In connection with the J&K Hawala terror funding case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids in Jammu and Kashmir. As per ED sources, the raids are being conducted to examine former MLA Anjum Fazili on the basis of an FIR that was filed. Probe and searches are still underway.

This comes months after the NIA, in October carried out searches at nine places, including a trust owned by a newspaper owner and some non-governmental organization in Srinagar. According to the NIA, the organizations were receiving money from undisclosed donors which were allegedly being used to fund terror activities.

J&K terror financing case

In connection with the terror funding case, the NIA and the ED have raided the houses of several organizations, separatists, and Hurriyat leaders along with the likes of Mohammad Yousuf Sofi, Khurram Parvez, amongst others. This, after many such 'activists', were found harboring links with terrorism in Kashmir.

JKLF (Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front) chief Yasin Malik, along with Asiya Andrabi and Masarat Alam was questioned by NIA for weeks in Delhi in 2019 after which the NIA filed a charge sheet against them and several others such as Asiya Andrabi, Masarat Alam, and J&K MLA Engineer Rasheed.

Investigations have also revealed that Asiya and Engineer Rasheed have links to proscribed terror organizations in Pakistan. On the other hand, Malik is found to have spearheaded the violent agitation in 2016 and was found communicating with officials of the Pakistan High Commission.

The investigation spans into identifying the key players behind financing terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir as well as identifying those attempting to create friction in the valley, funding pelting of stones at security forces, burning down of schools, and damaging of government establishments.

