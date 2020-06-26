ED Conducts Second Round Of Raids At Tahir Hussain's House; Some Documents Seized: Sources

In a big development, the Enforcement Directorate is carrying out another round of raids at suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's Karawal Nagar residence in Delhi on Friday. This is a part of the money laundering probe against Hussain for the alleged financing of the Delhi riots. This residence was seized by the Delhi Police a few days ago.

As per sources, some documents have been seized during the searches. On June 23, the ED had carried out raids in 6 locations in Delhi and Noida linked to Hussain. Reportedly, the ED obtained incriminating evidence during these searches which continued till late evening on Tuesday.

The alleged transfer of funds

The ED suspects that funds were diverted by the suspended councillor through the companies linked to him and his family members. Sources in the ED divulged that Hussain controls at least three advertising companies, out of which Show Effect Advertisement Private Limited, is located in a four-storey building in Khajuri Khas. He is also the director of two other companies- Show Effect Worldwide Private Limited and Essence Cellcom Private Limited. According to the Delhi Police chargesheets, Hussain admitted that he had transferred funds in the second week of January using fake companies.

One of the chargesheets read, “Tahir Hussain also disclosed that he transferred around Rs 1.10 crore to fake companies... got that amount in cash through a chain of transactions and thereafter he started his preparations and distributed cash to anti-Citizen Amendment Act protestors, his co-accused persons and several other persons in his locality and also told his other supporters/co-accused persons to get ready for big action."

Other charges against Tahir Hussain

Hussain faces charges of involvement in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the communal riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi. After his arrest on March 5, the police sought his custody in multiple cases pertaining to the riots which claimed over 50 lives and left hundreds of people injured. He was booked under Sections 201 (disappearance of evidence or giving false information), 302 (murder), and 365 (kidnapping). On April 22, the suspended councillor's legal troubles compounded after stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 124 A(sedition) were slapped against him. The Delhi Police in its chargesheet alleged that a mob led by Hussain killed Sharma because he was a known face in the area.

