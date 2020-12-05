ED Enters Fray After Punjab Police Arrests Didar Singh With Alleged Hawala Money

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, a person named Didar Singh was arrested by Punjab Police on the information provided by the counter-intelligence team. Didar Singh was reportedly arrested with Hawala money of Rs 16 lakh. Sources on Saturday said that the Enforcement Directorate has been called for probe and they will look into PMLA and FEMA violations. As per sources, the ED team will visit Amritsar for the second round of interrogation on Saturday. Didar Singh is currently in police custody, as per sources.



READ: To support farmers, ex-Punjab CM & SAD Supremo Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "Discussion is going on between farmers & Centre, there's nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister & requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state & security of the nation."

READ: War-of-words Breaks Out Between CM Amarinder & Harsimrat Over Stance On Farmers' Protest

5th round of talks with farmers on December 5

On Thursday, the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' unions concluded without any significant progress. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that they would meet again at 2 pm on December 5. Besides him, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the Centre in the deliberations.

Revealing that the discussion took place in a good atmosphere, Tomar stated that the Union government is willing to discuss the unions' objections pertaining to points such as strengthening the APMC, regulating the private Mandis, dispute resolution and apprehensions over the MSP. Moreover, he exuded confidence of the two sides reaching a consensus on Saturday. On the other hand, the farmer unions remained steadfast in their demand for the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

READ: Akali Dal Escalates Anti-Centre Push; Will Meet CMs Mamata & Uddhav Over Farm Laws Row

READ: Trudeau reiterates support to farmers' protest a day after India summons Canadian envoy​​​​​​​