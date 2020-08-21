ED Exposes 'clandestine Removal Of Goods Worth Rs 700 Crores' In BPSL Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday found out that there has been a clandestine removal of goods worth Rs 700 crores of Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL). The ED said the event occurred prior to and during proceedings before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with due involvement of MK Khandelwal, Resolution Professional and a former director of BPSL in the bank fraud case.

ED searches former director's premises

On Wednesday, the agency carried out searches on four locations including the residence and office of Khandelwal in Gurugram and Delhi. During the search of the premises Khandelwal and the Director of BPSL, the ED said it has found incriminating evidence against Khandelwal indicating huge cash transaction. The evidence also include documents, laptops, mobile phones, extracts and other valuables such as jewellery worth Rs.86 lakh, according to a release by ED.

“Huge cash payments to various individuals outside the books of accounts indicate siphoning & generation of cash from various concerns undergoing process of CIRP under NCLT,” the release added.

JSW acquisition

JSW Steel Ltd was to acquire the scam riddled BSPL and had bid for the acquisition of the debt-ridden 3.5 million tonne steel plant for Rs 19,700 crore. The NCLT had granted JSW Steel the immunity from prosecution against any investigation pursued by government agencies against the former promoters of BPSL. The ED has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court objecting to granting JSW the immunity from liability for offences by BPSL’s former promoters. With the ongoing course of events, JSW has said it will start the acquisition only after the legal dispute is resolved.

